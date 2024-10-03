Antioch man charged by a federal grand jury with unlawfully detaining, delaying the mail

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 33-year-old Antioch man has been charged by a federal grand jury with unlawfully detaining and delaying the mail.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, DuJuan Butler was driving a U.S. Postal Service truck while delivering the mail in Antioch on August 3. A woman looked out her window and saw Butler taking mail and throwing them into the dumpster behind a strip mall.

She recorded and uploaded the video onto TikTok.

Postal Service employees were reportedly able to recover the discarded mail later on.

Butler faces up to five years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.