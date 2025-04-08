Antioch man shot after trying to protect his property from burglars; police searching for shooters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say a 23-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he attempted to stop a group of men from burglarizing his car.

Now, Metro Police are working to get the gunmen off the streets. The incident happened in Antioch and was caught on camera.

MNPD says they were called to the home on Smoky Hill Road in Antioch around 4 a.m. Monday. Metro police say what started as a burglary attempt turned into an all-out shootout in front of the home.

Detectives say the burglars pulled on the handles of the locked car and then left. Less than 10 minutes later, the burglars returned. One served as a lookout while the other broke into the sunroof of one of the cars.

Moments later, they were confronted by the victim and his brother who were both armed. Multiple shots were fired by the car burglars, the victim and his brother. The burglars got away.

At this point in the investigation police are not sure if the car burglars were shot.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division are working to identify them. MNPD is sending a notice to property owners after this shooting to think twice about confronting burglary suspects. Police strongly advise you use caution because often times suspects have guns and confronting them could make the situation more dangerous.

The condition of the victim is unknown. If you know anything about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.