ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lucky Tennessee Cash player in Antioch won $740,000 in the Wednesday night lottery drawing.

This marks the 113th time a player has won the jackpot in the history of the game, which began in January of 2004.

The winner matched all five numbers and the Cash Ball.

The winning ticket was sold at Oasis Mart on Richards Road in Antioch.

More personal information will be made available when the prize is claimed.