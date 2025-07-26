Antioch residents oppose new warehouse development over traffic, safety concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposed warehouse development along Franklin Limestone Road has sparked opposition from longtime residents in Antioch, who say the project will only make an already dangerous road worse.

The development site sits near the Vulcan Materials Quarry and would transform 23 acres of land from Agricultural/Residential zoning to Industrial Restrictive, allowing for the construction of a logistics warehouse. The zoning change was approved in February.

Councilmember David Benton, who represents District 28, supports the project, calling it a potential boost for jobs and tax revenue in the area. But residents say the plan threatens their safety and quality of life.

"There's more traffic because more people live here, and they're going about 65 in a 35, and the road gives you surprises," said Tanna Miller, who has lived along Franklin Limestone Road for 35 years. "They've wrecked and taken my trees out, and you can see it's pretty clear."

Residents fear the warehouse would significantly increase industrial traffic near their homes. A report referenced by the community estimates 879 work trips per day connected to the facility.

“We really, truly believe our argument stands on our health, our safety, and industrials should not be expanding it in our neighborhood,” Miller said.

Councilmember Benton disputes the 879-trip figure, saying it would require 20 daily trips to every warehouse door, which he believes is an overestimate.

Still, residents point to official zoning documents filed with Metro government that list the traffic projections.

"I'm not quite sure how that part of the zoning works, but they haven't disputed the number," said resident Mike Provo. "We're going off the paperwork that was issued by Metro."

Environmental concerns are also at play. Provo says the development could worsen flooding in the area by impacting a nearby wetland.

"Mill Creek already gets overwhelmed anytime we get heavy rains, so clearing that wetland is going to only add to that,” he said.

Neighbors have launched a website, a petition, and placed signs in their yards in opposition to the project. A final vote on the warehouse plan is scheduled for August 6.

"I know that development is inevitable. I just don't like this development," one resident said.

Provo added, "We just don't want any more. Why do other neighborhoods get, you know, more community-friendly development, but we get stuck with the trucks?"

Benton said he is working to coordinate another meeting with community members before the final vote to ensure their concerns are heard.

