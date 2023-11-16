Antioch shooting suspect 'peacefully' leaves barricaded home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A barricaded suspect situation has ended Thursday after a man suspected of shooting a car turned himself over to Nashville police.

Police waited outside the home after the man locked himself inside. While his name is not yet released, he is accused of shooting a white two-door Honda Accord at the intersection of Tusculum Court and Old Tusculum Road. No one was hurt in the shooting.

During the situation, Cole Elementary School was under lockout but that has since been lifted.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.