Antioch student arrested after asking teacher questions interpreted as threat

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two weeks after a deadly shooting inside Antioch High School another student at the school is facing charges for asking questions one teacher took as a threat.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old student asked a teacher “what if I bring a gun” and “what if I bomb the school?”

His concerning remarks lead to him getting arrested and he is charged in Juvenile Court with making a false report.

Police warn that making threatening statements, even if they are "just a joke" are taken very seriously.

