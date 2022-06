NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 16-year-old Sowda Abdullahi of Antioch is reported missing.

Abdullahi's mother says the last time she saw her was May 2nd when a blue two-door Mazda picked her up. The driver was a male.

If you have any information that could lead to her being found please contact the MNPD at 615-862-8600.