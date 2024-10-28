Antisemitism panel at the Southern Festival of Books

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTFV) — At the Southern Festival of Books people came to find something new or have discussions about something they've read.

During a discussion Allen Hershkowitz began reading his book , My Father's Auschwitz Files, which shares his experience visiting the Nazi concentration camp where his father spent time.

"These 400,000 dehumanized tattooed prisoners, my father among them, were actually lucky they were to become slave labor," said Hershkowitz.

In a rare case, archivists at Auschwitz found records of his father.

"I filled in the form with the camp number that was tattooed on my father's arm 124-124, a number etched into my soul for as long as I can remember," said Hershkowitz.

The author originally meant to only share the records with his children, but he wanted to tell the story of his family so people don't forget.

"Twenty-Two members of my family were murdered by Nazis," said Hershgowitz.

He came to Nashville for a discussion after he heard about the neo-Nazi groups that marched through Downtown Nashville earlier this year and the rise of hate in Tennessee.

NewsChannel 5 reported in June that Tennessee had the fifth largest number of racist flyer incidents last year.

"My little memoir is an effort to educate people about the horrors that Nazis imposed," said Hershkowitz.

It's a sentiment felt by Karen Blankfeld who wrote about a man that found love while he spent time in Auschwitz.

"I think that especially today we see many of the folks that survived World War II are no longer with us," said Blankfeld.

For previous coverage, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).