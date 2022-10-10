Apartment fire on Clarksville Highway leaves residents displaced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire crews extinguished a residential fire on Clarksville Highway Sunday morning.

NFD says the structure appeared to be a single-family home but with 7 individual apartment units. The fire spread dangerously, eventually causing the crews to pull out.

Crews were able to control the fire enough to safely make an interior attack on multiple sides of the building. Crews are still working to reach fire in void spaces on the attic area. The multi-family dwelling has 7 individual units. There are no injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/AKDRg72eKa — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 9, 2022

The building was left heavily damaged after the fire was extinguished. None of the residents were injured, but a cat is still missing.

Nine people have been displaced due to the fire.

The residential fire on Clarksville Hwy is out. All occupants have been accounted for however crews are still working to locate one cat. Fire Investigators are on scene. The @RedCrossTN has been called to assist those that will be displaced. pic.twitter.com/FH8neIQEcP — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 9, 2022