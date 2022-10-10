Apartment fire on Clarksville Highway leaves residents displaced

Watch Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Nashville Fire crews extinguished a residential fire on Clarksville Highway Sunday morning.

NFD says the structure appeared to be a single-family home but with 7 individual apartment units. The fire spread dangerously, eventually causing the crews to pull out.

The building was left heavily damaged after the fire was extinguished. None of the residents were injured, but a cat is still missing.

Nine people have been displaced due to the fire.

