Appeals court judge to hear case about release of Covenant School shooter's writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The future of the Covenant School shooter's writings will be in the hands of an appeals court judge on Monday.

After months of waiting, arguments will be heard from groups that want the documents released which has been an ongoing battle since the March shooting.

The groups pushing for the release include the "National Police Association," the "Tennessee Firearms Association," media outlets, and a politician. All filed a Freedom of Information Act suit against Metro wanting all the shooter's writings released saying it would help experts better understand mass shootings and develop policies to thwart them

Some parents of Covenant School students have spoken out opposed to the idea and are concerned that releasing the writings will inspire other school shootings.

Nashville police said previously they will release the Covenant shooter’s writings but not until they close the investigation, which could take a year.

The hearing is set for 1 p.m.