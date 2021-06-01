Watch
Appeals Court to hear Tennessee abortion law that requires 48-hour waiting period

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jun 01, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether to uphold a federal judge’s 2020 ruling that struck down a Tennessee law requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions.

The case stems from a challenge to a 2015 law in Tennessee that required women to make two trips to an abortion clinic — first for mandatory counseling and then for the abortion at least 48 hours later.

Back in October, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman ruled that the waiting period was unconstitutional. The state then appealed that decision.

This past April, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state’s motion for a stay, pending appeal. The ruling allowed the state to enforce the law while the case continues on appeal.

According to the groups Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights, other waiting periods have been passed in more than 25 states.

The Court of Appeals is expected to hear the case at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Arguments will be live streamed here.

