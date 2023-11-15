Applesauce pouches recalled after nearly two dozen kids sickened by lead exposure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A safety alert has been issued for an applesauce some families may have in their pantry.

The product is the "WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouch" as well as the Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

Nearly two dozen kids have had high exposure to lead through this in 14 states. One of those cases is listed in Tennessee. The majority of cases are nearby in North Carolina.

The CDC says children ages 1 to 3 have been affected and at least one child showed a blood lead level eight times higher than the level that raises concerns. Reported symptoms include headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, a change in activity level and anemia. Experts said children may also show no symptoms at all.