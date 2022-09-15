Applications for Salvation Army Angel Tree program open through October 31

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. — The Salvation Army is already focusing on one of its biggest times of the year: the holidays.

The non-profit's Hopkinsville branch is looking for those who could benefit from the Angel Tree program, in which children are provided with Christmas gifts.

Registration is open until October 31!

You can register online or head to the Salvation Army on East 7th Street to register in person.

There are some documents that are needed to apply:

• Valid Photo Identification for the Head-of-Household (the adult signing up for this assistance).

• Original or Copy of Birth Certificate or Medicaid Card that shows each child’s birthdate. (You will need custody papers if you are not the biological parent of the child.)

• Verification of Need: If you receive Food Stamps, the only item you need to bring is proof of your food stamps. If you do not receive Food Stamps you will need to bring proof of all income coming into your household (paystubs, SSI, child support, etc.).

• Current Utility bill or rent receipt verifying your current address

• Telephone number where you can be reached or a message can be left.

• Clothing and shoe sizes for all children in the household and gift suggestions.

The Salvation Army cannot finalize your application without seeing the necessary documents. Children 12 years old and younger are eligible (the child must still be 12 or under on Christmas day, 2022.)

Seniors ages 62+ are also eligible to apply and will receive a food basket and placed on the Angel Tree for adoption.

Online applications will not be valid until all documents are uploaded. If you don’t receive a confirmation, you are not registered for Angel Tree.