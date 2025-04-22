Applications open for Tennessee high school senior real estate program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee high school seniors can now jump-start their careers thanks to the return of the Tennessee High School Senior Real Estate Licensing Program.

Applications opened Monday, April 21, for the program’s second year. It offers qualifying seniors across the state a free opportunity to complete real estate coursework and earn their licenses, even before they graduate.

Students must complete 90 hours of required coursework through Kaplan Real Estate Education and pass both the state and national licensing exams. They’ll have 100 days to finish, even after graduation.

This year’s program will accept about 150 seniors, with a focus on helping students from Tennessee’s economically distressed counties. Officials stress that licensing standards remain the same for all applicants, this program just gives hardworking students an early start.

The program is overseen by the Tennessee Real Estate Commission, part of the Department of Commerce and Insurance’s Regulatory Boards Division.

Interested seniors can apply now through the Tennessee Real Estate Commission.