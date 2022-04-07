April absurdity: Spring-time chilly weather ahead for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Very chilly air will settle in over the next couple of days, setting the stage for widespread frost by Sunday morning and even a few snowflakes early Saturday.

Friday will be quite gloomy with clouds, cold persistent showers, and breezy conditions throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures Friday night will tumble to near freezing for most, so some of those raindrops may transition to brief snow showers for are far Eastern counties. Minor snow accumulations of up to 1/2" are possible in our plateau counties by mid-morning Saturday. Thankfully, temperatures on Saturday will warm into the 40s, so the snow should melt relatively quickly.

Sunday morning will be the coldest morning out of the next seven days, so cold that widespread frost is expected so make sure you cover any sensitive plants.