April marks National Pet First Aid Awareness Month. Local vet offers tips to keep pets safe

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — April is National Pet First Aid Awareness Month, and local veterinarians are urging pet owners to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Veterinary Emergency Group, recently rebranded as VEG ER for Pets in Franklin, provides 24/7 emergency care for pets and is offering advice to help pet parents respond to injuries quickly and effectively — potentially saving time, money, and even lives.

Dr. Andrew Cone, the lead veterinarian at VEG, said one of the most valuable tools available to pet owners is just a phone call away.

“I would put out there that VEG offers you can call and speak to a doctor,” said Cone. “So that should hopefully be a big comfort to a lot of people. They can give us a call, and they’ll get on the phone with a licensed veterinarian. And they’ll be able to describe the symptoms of everything that’s going wrong with their pet. And then we can make the best call on whether or not they need to be seen or not.”

As part of raising awareness this month, Dr. Cone recommends pet owners keep a basic first aid kit at home stocked with essential items like bandages, wraps, gloves, and a cone.

“This is not supposed to be directed as any sort of treatment towards wounds,” he said. “This is simply just to put on to try to stop if there’s blood loss or bleeding. You know, keep it clean, keep the wound clean as much as you can until you get to a veterinary facility.”

VEG ER for Pets encourages all pet owners to familiarize themselves with basic first aid steps and not to hesitate to reach out in an emergency.

For more safety tips and resources, visit VEG ER for Pets in Franklin.

