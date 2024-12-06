APSU offering free tuition program for lower-income Tennessee students

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting this fall, Austin Peay State University is allowing more students on its campus who won't have to pay a cent.

APSU announced this week it will launch its tuition-free program for Tennessee students whose families make less than $75,000 a year.

"Every student deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams through higher education, regardless of their financial circumstances," said Dr. Mike Licari, Austin Peay president. “This program reflects our deep commitment to making college accessible and affordable for Tennessee families. We want students to focus on their education and future, not worrying about how they’ll pay for tuition."

The program will cover tuition and related educational fees for incoming freshmen and transfer students who meet these requirements:

They must be Tennessee residents or graduates of Fort Campbell High School.

Their household income cannot exceed $75,000 per year.

Students must qualify for the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

They must enroll as full-time students beginning in fall 2025 or later.

Prospective students must apply to APSU, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and sign up for Governors Orientation by May 1, 2025, to qualify for this program.

For more information about the Tuition-Free at Austin Peay program or to apply, visit www.apsu.edu/tuition-free or contact the Office of Admissions at 931-221-7661 or admissions@apsu.edu

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.