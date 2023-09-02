APSU professor talks about producing horror-comedy, Slotherhouse

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman now teaching in middle Tennessee says her career on stage and screen has taken her life in directions she never could have expected. Now, she's involved in a movie that's got a lot of people talking.

When you're studying musical theater, channeling emotions into a song, it's pretty great to be taught by someone with the sort of real-life stage experience as Victoria Matlock-Fowler.

"My claim to fame is playing Elphaba in Wicked, which was the role of a lifetime," she smiled, referring to her time touring with a national production. "I was in the original off-Broadway cast of The Marvelous Wonderettes playing Cindy Lou. I played Grizabella in Cats. I have done some very, very cool roles in my career."

Victoria's latest travels are to Clarksville as a visiting assistant professor at Austin Peay State University. She's also a producer on the new independent movie, Slotherhouse.

"Killer sloths!" said Victoria. "They're new wave."

Victoria's husband, Bradley Fowler, is a screenwriter who, about seven years ago, brought up this idea for a sloth slasher.

"I was, like, babe, really!" laughed Victoria. "I thought it was the dumbest thing I'd ever heard of!"

Then Victoria got to thinking, the idea is pretty funny. Maybe even a little nostalgic. Slotherhouse is a throwback to 80s horror comedies. It's also a throwback to puppeteering and animatronics.

"There's something really charming about the puppets," Victoria said, referring to the way the film brings to life sloth Alpha. "We wanted to do something that brought the heart back to these characters. We all loved Chucky. We all loved Gremlins. To work on a passion project for seven years and then to see people reacting to, it is mind-blowing because you connected with people, and that's the dream."

Part of what Victoria teaches her students is that a career can lead to all sorts of paths. Some will be unexpected, but that's the fun. Take the opportunities. Embrace them. Love them.

"You see something as cool as a killer sloth walking in the door, you say, 'Okay, this is going to be a wild ride. Don't know where we're going, but it's going to be cool," Victoria said.

Slotherhouse is now in select theaters across the country. Victoria is hoping they'll see an even larger release in theaters before the film can eventually be watched at home.