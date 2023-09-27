APSU says a 3.0 is the key to admission and a $1,000 scholarship

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Any high school senior with at least a 3.0 grade-point average now has access to both admission at Austin Peay State University and a $1,000 scholarship.

“This is an excellent opportunity for high school seniors by keeping college affordable,” APSU President Mike Licari said.

APSU also offers students a tuition guarantee called the Govs Guarantee, which locks in your tuition, fees, housing and dining costs at 2023-24 rates for freshman year if you sign up for Governors Orientation by May 1, 2024.

“We offer one of the best values in Tennessee for completing a bachelor’s degree. Our tuition and fees are among the lowest in the state, and our students graduate with less debt than the national average," Licari said. "Considering a college graduate’s first-year salary is more than $20,000 higher than high school graduates at the same age, our entire state wins by encouraging high school students to get a degree.”

Applications for the 2024-2025 class open on Sunday, October 1. You can learn more about scholarships and how to apply online.