AR-15s Blessed In Pennsylvania Church Ceremony

WAYNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE/WYOU) - Sanctuary Church filled up this morning as a blessing of heterosexual couples took place in which the couples were invited to bring "rods of iron".
This ceremony is hosted by Pennsylvania-Based Religious group. World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland believes the AR-15 symbolizes the "rod of iron" in the biblical book of Revelation, and it is encouraging couples to bring the weapons to the ceremony. The AR-15 is the gun used in the Florida high school massacre.
The church is a breakaway faction of the Unification Church, which often is described as a cult. The Unification Church says it doesn't condone the Pennsylvania event.
This ceremony is hosted by Pennsylvania-Based Religious group. World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland believes the AR-15 symbolizes the "rod of iron" in the biblical book of Revelation, and it is encouraging couples to bring the weapons to the ceremony. The AR-15 is the gun used in the Florida high school massacre.
The church is a breakaway faction of the Unification Church, which often is described as a cult. The Unification Church says it doesn't condone the Pennsylvania event.