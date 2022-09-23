Arcade post office in downtown Nashville potentially moving locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Post Office inside the Arcade Station in downtown Nashville is considering a move, officials said.

Those with USPS said they want feedback before making a formal decision to leave 16 Arcade Alley, where it's been more than 100 years. A New York developer purchased the Arcade in 2021 for $28 million, according to property records.

In a notice to customers, the USPS said they were being forced out of their location with the new landowner refusing to let them stay.

WTVF

Officials said the relocation project will consist of procuring a suitable substitute location, preparing the new location for use as a post office and then transitioning retail services to the new location. They want the new location to be within a mile of the current one.

In 2009, USPS thought about closing the location until local newspaper columnist Gail Kerr rallied to save it. Thereafter, at least 1,000 others also petitioned to save it.

There will be no changes to mail delivery, customers’ addresses, or Post Office Boxes as a result of this relocation.

Comments must be received by USPS no later than Oct. 23 to the address below:

Attn: Nashville, TN Arcade Station Relocation

U.S. Postal Service

PO Box 27497

Greensboro, NC 27498-1103