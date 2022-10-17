Are you a Titans PSL holder? Officials say your new stadium seat is still being figured out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those who have purchased personal seat licenses in Nissan Stadium may have a few unanswered questions about what happens as a new stadium could come online as soon as 2026.

Tennessee Titans officials made a monumental announcement with Nashville Mayor John Cooper about constructing more than a billion-dollar stadium in the East Bank. PSLs tied to Nissan Stadium won't transfer to a new seat in the new stadium. A PSL grants the license of ownership to a seat to purchase season tickets every season for the life of the stadium or the expiration of the license agreement.

In the current funding formula, PSLs will go to help construct the new enclosed stadium. Fans with PSLs now can expect communication of buying a new one in 2023.

"PSLs will be a part of the new building just like almost every stadium project of this scope," said Burke Nihill, president and CEO of the Tennessee Titans. "We are working on a plan to honor our PSLs and season ticket holders. That will include opportunities for first rights at future PSLs. We are working on a credit system where every existing PSL holder will be entitled to a credit in the new building that's in line with the value of the PSL in the year in which they acquired it. We are working on many more details that will come into focus over the next few weeks and months."

Initial access to PSLs and tickets in the new building will be based on a variety of factors, including tenure, current seat location and the number of PSLs held.

Fans wanting access to the current stadium can still buy a PSL, but just through the official Titans Ticket Office.

The new stadium isn't yet ironclad.

Plans must go through the Metro Nashville Sports Authority and the Metro Council.