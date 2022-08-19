Watch Now
Are you missing posts on Facebook from your friends and pages you love? Here's where to find them.

Matt Rourke/AP
In this May 16, 2012 photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook's stock has fallen below $30 for the first time. That's down 20 percent since its stock began trading publicly on May 18, following one of the most anticipated stock offerings in history. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 13:30:48-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you noticed that you're seeing less from your friends and the news pages you follow on Facebook? Well, if you're looking for that content you will now have to find it in the feeds tab within the app.

facebook feeds tab

The Feeds tab is a new way to find the most recent posts from your friends, content you've favorited and groups and pages you follow. In this tab you're able to make a favorite's list of friends and pages that you care about most to filter the content.

Here's how to add or remove favorites.

1. Click on your profile picture and select Settings & Privacy, then click Feed Preferences.
2. You will then click Manage Favorites.

  • to add favorites: Click the black star next to a friend or page.
  • to remove favorites: Click the blue star

3. Once you are finished, exit out.
If you're looking to discover new content, you'll find that on the Home tab. This is where you'll be able to access Reels, Stories and get personalized recommendations.

