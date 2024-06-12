Are you ready for Banana Ball? The Savannah Bananas are finally making their stop in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you ready for Banana Ball?!

After selling out Fenway Park, the Savannah Bananas are finally making their stop in Music City at First Horizon Park! Their series against the Firefighters will kick off on June 13 through 15th!

Each game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Getting a ticket will be tough though, while their ticket lottery had general admission at around $25 originally, Ticketmaster is showing a $250+ ticket price.

If you were able to snag some tickets and need a refresher on the rules, we've got you covered!