Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift takes Nissan this week, but ticket scams are on the rise.

Don't let it be a cruel summer: Taylor Swift ticket scams are on the rise
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift arrives at Billboard's Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 4:13 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 05:13:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In just a few days, Taylor Swift will take over Nissan Stadium during her Eras tour. Swift is performing for three nights, but snagging a ticket could come at a hefty price.

Tickets are still available, but some are selling for thousands of dollars. Some fans are desperate for tickets at a good price but have been bypassing red flags when it comes to getting one.

Fans across the country have been learning the hard way as they fall victim to scams where sellers are listing tickets on social media. After getting paid, the scammers typically disappear without delivering any tickets.

Experts suggest if you go this route, do not use peer-to-peer payment apps like Zelle, PayPal or Venmo. Instead use your credit card so that if you are scammed, you can be refunded.

Other good tips, if the ticket seems too good to be true, that's a sign it probably is. And those sellers outside the gate? Experts recommend avoiding those altogether since there's no way to verify on the spot.

The madness stems from the original debacle with tickets when Ticketmaster couldn't handle the demand. It left a lot of fans frustrated...and empty-handed.

