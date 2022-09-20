Are you registered to vote? Celebrate National Voter Registration Day by registering today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday, September 20 marks National Voter Registration Day and state leaders are using the day to make sure people are registered and have an up-to-date address on file ahead of the big November election.

Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov.

Year after year Tennessee ranks one of the lowest states in the country when it comes to voter turnout. For the most recent primary election, data shows only 14 percent of registered voters in Davidson County came out to the polls.

A Pew Research study found less than 60 percent of eligible voters went to the polls in the 2020 election, 45th nationwide. That turnout broke a record with more than 3 million people casting ballots.

The idea behind the annual day is to get Tennesseans on both sides of the aisle involved in key issues that impact them like the redistricting process.

Tennessee was also recently ranked number one in the country for election integrity by think tank The Heritage Foundation. This is a result of the state's continual work to incorporate the best practices at the ballot box.