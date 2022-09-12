'Armed and dangerous' criminal homicide suspect sought in Franklin County

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating criminal homicide suspect Steven Brian Henley AKA Petey Henley.

Henley is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials say that Henley was last seen on foot with a handgun in the area of Norwood Creek Road.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FCSO reported that Henley could be in the Coffee County area now.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Investigator Todd Hindman at 931-968-6050 or at 931-308-9425.

No further information is available at this time, NewsChannel 5 will update as more details are released.