Armed and dangerous suspect on the run after interstate shooting leaves one critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on the interstate Sunday. The investigation shut parts of I-24 down for hours yesterday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday near the Silliman Evans Bridge.

Police say so far in the investigation it appears that a group of four people had an encounter with another driver in North Nashville. The driver followed them and opened fire on their vehicle.

Police tell us that only one person was injured in the shooting.

I-24 was closed for some time as officers investigated, but it re-opened about later that day.

Now police say they need your help because the suspect is still on the run and could be a threat to others.

If you know anything or saw something that may help police find the shooter, call crimestoppers. Police say this individual is armed and dangerous.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.