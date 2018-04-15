Armed Bank Robber Sought; Wore Wig, Poncho

Light Rain
HI: -°
LO: 48°
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - Police in Brentwood have been searching for a suspect following an armed bank robbery.
The crime happened at the US Bank branch in the 200 block of Franklin Road around 10:10 a.m. Saturday.
Reports stated a man armed with a semi-automatic handgun robbed an employee. He then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money. Authorities said he was last seen on foot south of the bank.
The man, in his 40s or 50s, was described as standing around 6’2’’ tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He was wearing a straw hat and a long, dark-colored wig.
Officials said he was dressed in blue jeans and had a blue, plastic poncho over his clothes.
Witnesses did not see a vehicle. Anyone with information has been urged to call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.