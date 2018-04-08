Armed Car Burglars Sought In Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Police in Mt. Juliet have been searching for car burglars, and one suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a citizen.
The burglaries happened overnight Saturday into Sunday, and authorities said no theft reports were filed; however, witnesses saw the car burglars on Royal Oaks Drive and Streamside Drive.
One person tried to confront the burglars and had gun pointed at him.
Authorities said it’s important to remember the public should not confront the burglars.
They asked the public to call 911 and be a witness if the car burglars are seen. Otherwise, officials said the burglars may be scared away, which doesn’t allow officers to get to the area quickly and establish a perimeter.