Armed car owner stops his car from being stolen in gas station parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An armed car owner went to dramatic lengths to keep his vehicle from being stolen.

Police say the incident happened at a gas station in the 3700 block in Gallatin Pike Tuesday night.

Officers say the owner of the car came outside from the gas station and found 20-year-old Jaden Webb sitting in the driver seat.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The owner confronted Webb who took off in the car, dragging the owner who was hanging on the driver side door.

Webb crashed into another SUV, which police say was driven to the gas station by Webb and was also stolen.

The victim was kicked by another person in the stolen SUV when the victim tried to pull a gun to take Webb into custody.

Police say the victim fired at the person who kicked him as he ran away on foot, while still continuing to hold Webb at bay until police arrived on scene.

When police arrived, Webb tried to take off on foot after police had the victim drop his gun. Webb was immediately caught.

Webb is charged with auto theft, aggravated assault, possession of burglary tools, evading arrest and resisting arrest.