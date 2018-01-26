Armed, Dangerous Man Wanted In Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Shelbyville Police Department said they’re searching for an armed and dangerous man after a robbery and vehicle theft.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, a resident returned to his home on Forest Avenue and realized it had been ransacked. As he was assessing the damage, the suspect met him face-to-face.

The suspect has been identified as Jesse Caldwell. Reports stated Caldwell pointed a gun at the resident and told him to turn over his car keys and other items.

After a fight inside the home, Caldwell fled on foot taking two of the resident’s firearms. He then reportedly stole a 2012 white Kia Optima from an adjacent home on Forest Avenue. The vehicle has a Tennessee registration of W0516C.

Schools in the area were placed under a temporary lockdown.

Authorities described Caldwell as “armed and extremely dangerous. Do not approach him.”

The investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts has been urged to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.