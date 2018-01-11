3 Arrested After Chase In East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three armed men were taken into custody after leading police on a chase in East Nashville.
The ordeal began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, when Metro Nashville Police officers spotted the suspects in a red Chevy Cruze near South 8th Street.
Police said they were openly displaying their guns and pointing them at MDHA cameras in James Cayce Homes. That's when officers said they tried to pull the car over.
Instead, the suspects allegedly started driving away from officers on Ellington Parkway. Police said at some point, a tire on the suspects' car blew out which forced them to stop near Ellington Parkway and Hart Lane.
