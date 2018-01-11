3 Arrested After Chase In East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three armed men were taken into custody after leading police on a chase in East Nashville.

The ordeal began around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, when Metro Nashville Police officers spotted the suspects in a red Chevy Cruze near South 8th Street.

Police said they were openly displaying their guns and pointing them at MDHA cameras in James Cayce Homes. That's when officers said they tried to pull the car over.

Instead, the suspects allegedly started driving away from officers on Ellington Parkway. Police said at some point, a tire on the suspects' car blew out which forced them to stop near Ellington Parkway and Hart Lane.

Three guys openly displaying guns started a police chase in East Nashville overnight. What finally forced the trio to stop? A FLAT TIRE pic.twitter.com/KvmV2cX4lu — Sophie N-K (@SophieNC5) January 11, 2018

The three men were then taken into custody and guns, magazines, and bullets were found inside the car. Guns found on the exit ramp at Hart Lane.

None of them were cooperating with police.

One of the suspects has been identified as Thomas Devonte Pointer. He has a previous citation for criminal trespass at James Cayce.

Pointer was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and evidence tampering. It’s unclear what charges the others are facing.