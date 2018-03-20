Armed Men Rob Hendersonville Mexican Restaurant

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Hendersonville Police requested help from the community Tuesday morning, after two armed men robbed the Casa Vieja Mexican Restaurant.
Investigators said the robbery happened at 10:20 p.m. Monday at the restaurant on North Anderson Lane.
Two men wearing black hooded sweatshirts are seen on surveillance video pointing guns at the people inside the restaurant. One worker was pushed to the floor by one of the suspects, but police said that the worker is okay.
Police said the men got away with cash. Witnesses reported the men drove away in a dark-colored sedan, in the direction of the nearby Walmart some time between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Investigators asked anyone who may have been in the area at that time and saw anything suspicious, to give Hendersonville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303.
Tipsters can also leave anonymous information with Crime Stoppers anytime by calling 615-573-5400.