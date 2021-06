HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested on Sunday after robbing a McDonalds in Humphreys County.

According to Tennessee River Valley News, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says a man robbed a McDonalds at Exit 143 off of I-40.

Davis says the man also robbed a business in Williamson County in what seems to be a crime spree.

Police arrested the man in Henderson County at Exit 108.

This is still a developing story.