Armed robbery suspects target Donelson Mapco

Metro Police are searching for two men who tried to hold up a Donelson gas station at gunpoint.
Officers say it happened at the Mapco Express on Donelson Pike around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
They say one man wearing a white bandana over his face walked into the store first. Once the other customers inside the store left, a second man with a white bandana walked in.
Investigators say the second man pulled a silver handgun out and started approaching the counter.
Police say the clerk then reached for the alarm button, and both men took off without anything.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.