Arming Off Duty Police At Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Instead of arming teachers, lawmakers have proposed legislation that would pay off duty officers to protect Tennessee schools.
The School Safety Act is a bi-partisan bill that would use funding from civil forfeitures to supply schools with two off duty police officers, and that's something many teachers are in favor of.
"There are ways to improve safety without putting guns on the hips of teachers, which i don't even think improves safety," said Larry Proffitt.
Proffitt is an 8th grade History teacher in Dickson county, and said he would prefer two armed off duty officers for protection at his school, instead of carrying his own weapon.
"I am for School Resource Officers, I have an SRO at my school. Students expect that officer to be carrying a gun, but they don't expect to turn around the corner and see Mr. Proffitt carrying a gun," said Proffitt.
That is something many Moms can agree on, like Carol Buckley Frazier with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
"We totally oppose having teachers be armed and school employees," said Buckley Frazier.
With the alternative of teachers not having to carry a weapon, many are hopeful Tennessee could be an example for the rest of the country.
Legislators said this is a quick emergency response that will protect our children.
The officers would only be provided during school days and after school events, that would not include practices.