Watch Now
News

Actions

Arming teachers? Not so fast, the Tennessee Senate says

David Foley
David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - A man holds a handgun while shopping at the Spring Guns and Ammo store Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David Foley
Posted at 9:58 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 10:58:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Senate took less than five minutes before it adjourned the Senate Education Committee without discussion of 21 bills, including legislation that would arm teachers inside schools.

Tennessee law currently bans guns from school campuses.

Arming educators has always been a contentious fight in Tennessee, the bills usually not reaching the floor in either chamber for passage. Covenant parents — through their action fund — have said they do not back more guns in schools, saying the initiative could "backfire."

It's not clear what the House will do in reaction to the Senate quickly adjourning out of its committee meetings and only leaving very few bills up for passage.

Bills aren't completely killed until the Senate and House adjourn, which could happen Wednesday or Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School