Arming teachers? Not so fast, the Tennessee Senate says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Senate took less than five minutes before it adjourned the Senate Education Committee without discussion of 21 bills, including legislation that would arm teachers inside schools.

Tennessee law currently bans guns from school campuses.

Arming educators has always been a contentious fight in Tennessee, the bills usually not reaching the floor in either chamber for passage. Covenant parents — through their action fund — have said they do not back more guns in schools, saying the initiative could "backfire."

It's not clear what the House will do in reaction to the Senate quickly adjourning out of its committee meetings and only leaving very few bills up for passage.

Bills aren't completely killed until the Senate and House adjourn, which could happen Wednesday or Thursday.