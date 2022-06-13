Army Corps of Engineers working to clear sunken barge from Kentucky Lock

GRAND RIVERS, KY. (WTVF) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of Nashville are working to clear a barge that sunk Saturday morning from Kentucky Lock's chamber.

According to Lockmaster Caleb Skinner, the barge carrying gravel hung on the miter sill of the lock, causing the bow to tip and take on water.

“To recover the barge the owner will pump water out and hopes to float and remove it from the lock chamber by the end of the day,” Skinner said.

Two deckhands were working at the time of the sunkingm but neither were hurt in the incident.

Officials say the impact from this closure to the navigation industry and recreational vessels is minimized as there were a series of intermittent closures already scheduled during this time.

While Kentucky Lock is closed, vessels are able to use Barkley Canal to travel between the Tennessee River and Cumberland River to use Barkley Lock to navigate to and from the lower Ohio River.