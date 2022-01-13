Army offering up to $50K bonuses for new recruits who join for 6 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time, the U.S. Army is offering a big bonus to highly-skilled recruits who are willing to sign up for several years.

The bonus is up to $50,000 for qualified people who enlist for six years.

Shuttered schools and the competitive job market over the past year have created some significant challenges for recruiters. They're seeing more young people either take a gap year after school or weigh other career options. Not being able to meet face-to-face with students has also had a major impact.

Recruiters are hoping some extra cash and a few other changes will entice more qualified people to sign up.

The $50,000 won't be going to everyone that signs up. It comes with a six-year enlistment in one of the several high-demand career fields like missile defense crew, special forces, signals intelligence and a number of others.

In its last fiscal year, the Army spent more than $233 million on bonuses with about 16,500 recruits getting an average bonus of more than $14,000.

Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of Army Recruiting Command, said their first priority is promoting the value of serving one's country, but they know compensation is also important to this generation.