Army veteran brings 20 years of service experience to Dickson County Jail mental health program

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Army veteran who served 20 years on active duty has found a new way to continue her mission of service at the Dickson County Jail, where she helps inmates struggling with mental health and addiction issues.

Jennifer Snook, a licensed social worker and Army veteran, joined the military just six days after graduating high school in June 1999. Now, she's using the leadership skills she developed as a soldier to expand mental health and addiction services at the jail.

"I'm proud of what I was able to be a part of when I served, and I think that I still have a lot of service to give back to my community," Snook said.

Snook's drive to serve stems from growing up surrounded by addiction in her family. At 18, she saw the military as an opportunity for a fresh start.

"I didn't have money for college. I didn't know what I wanted to do. I just know I wanted to go somewhere and start fresh and make something of myself and not have to owe anybody anything," Snook said.

The military became more than just a career path for Snook. It shaped her understanding of service and community.

"Your military family is always your family, and you learn a lot about yourself and other people," Snook said.

After retiring from the Army, Snook wasn't ready to stop serving. She found her calling at the Dickson County Jail, where she handles about 40 requests per week, teaches classes, and conducts assessments for inmates facing mental health and substance abuse struggles.

"I think that working here at the jail and helping people is the most I've felt like I'm giving back and using all those soldier skills that I was taught as a young leader," Snook said.

Her approach to helping inmates is rooted in compassion and the belief that everyone deserves a second chance.

"I think every person is deserving of living a good life, and people make mistakes. It just doesn't mean that they are the sum of their mistakes," Snook said.

For Snook, her mission remains the same, just on a different battlefield.

"So for 20 years, I tried to make our country a better place, giving what I could each day, and I'll continue to do that until I'm not able to anymore in my community," Snook said.

Snook has worked at the jail since July through a partnership between the Freeman Recovery Center, her employer, and the Dickson County Sheriff's Office.

