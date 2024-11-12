Army veteran continues to serve through local nonprofit

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As Veterans Day draws to a close, one Army veteran is reminding us that the spirit of service doesn’t stop when the uniform comes off. Sheldon Diggs, who has spent much of his life giving back to his community, is continuing his mission to help those in need through his nonprofit, Souls United.

While his time in the military gave him the opportunity to explore the world beyond his hometown, Diggs says the real reward of serving came from the sense of fulfillment he found in helping others.

“I saw the need and knew I had to do something about it,” Diggs said. “It’s not about money for me; it’s about what I feel in my heart when I see the difference I’m making.”

That year, he founded Souls United, a nonprofit dedicated to feeding the unhoused, seniors, veterans, and others facing food insecurity. Since then, Souls United has provided thousands of meals, offering comfort and care to those who need it most.

With the help of volunteers, Diggs and his team serve meals to hundreds of people every week.

In August 2024, data from Metro Nashville revealed that more than 3,200 individuals experienced homelessness, including 266 veterans.

Diggs says hearing those numbers is a constant reminder of how much more there is to be done.

“It breaks my heart to see so many people still struggling, but I focus on what I can do, and that’s what keeps me going,” he said.

One of the nonprofit’s biggest events of the year is coming up next Sunday, November 17. Souls United, in partnership with 50 Forward and The Village Church of Nashville, will host their fourth annual Friendsgiving event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The goal is to provide a Thanksgiving meal for more than 250 people in need. Diggs says donations are key to making the event a success.

If you’d like to support Souls United’s efforts or volunteer for the Friendsgiving event, Diggs encourages you to reach out through the Souls United Facebookpage or by calling (615) 517-1600.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com).