Arnold's Country Kitchen closing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a 40-year run, Arnold's Country Kitchen will close on Eighth Avenue in 2023.

In a statement provided to NewsChannel 5, the Arnold family said they were thankful for Nashville and the friendships they had constructed along the way. They also said it was simply time to pivot from the business.

We’ve decided the timing is right for us to now step away for some rest and to begin a new journey," the family said in a statement. "This was 100% our decision, on our terms. We hope you’re able to look back on our history and smile. Don’t take this to mean goodbye for good, as we hope there is more to come for Arnold’s in Nashville. As a small independent business, it takes a lot of time and energy to operate Arnold’s, and we’ve been at it a long time. Serving you has kept us going. We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished thanks to you."

The meat-and-three staple will close next week.