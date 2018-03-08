Arrest Made After Man Solicits Sex From Minor

Mostly Cloudy
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - Officials in Bedford County have arrested a man for criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape and solicitation of a minor.
Reports stated 51-year-old Christopher S. Smith was arrested in a joint operation by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and the Criminal Investigations Division of the Shelbyville Police Department.
Authorities said Smith allegedly posted an ad on Craigslist looking for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. Officials said Smith believed the minor was 14 years old.
He reportedly messaged the minor for three days and asked to meet for the purpose of sex.
Smith also allegedly drove to a location to meet the minor, but he was instead met by an undercover officer with the sheriff’s office. He was taken into custody.
Smith was being held in the Bedford County Jail on a $15,000 bond.