MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police are investigating Friday morning after shots were fired in the parking lot of a McDonald's.

Officers say the alleged shooter is in custody.

It happened at the McDonald's located in the 100 block of N Mt. Juliet Rd.

The shots rang out after two men got into it and one of them fired at the other man's vehicle.

The other man involved took off before police arrived at the scene.