SAVANNAH, Tenn. - A man was placed behind bars and charged with possession of an explosive device.

Officials confirmed on Saturday 40-year-old Jonathan White was being held in the Hardin County Jail.

Friday, authorities with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating threats he reportedly made on social media.

When undercover agents met with him, they confirmed he gave them a pipe bomb.

White was arrested without incident and was being held on a $500,000 bond.