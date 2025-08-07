Arrest made in case of a burned body found in a refrigerator in Overton County

OVERTON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — An arrest has been made in the case of a burned body found in a refrigerator in Overton County.

Authorities in Overton County have arrested Edward Randolph in connection to the body, which was later identified as Hope Parrott.

Further investigation reveals Parrott’s boyfriend, Randolph, killed her and transported her body in a refrigerator, which he later set on fire.

Investigators obtained warrants charging Randolph with one count of 1st Degree Murder and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

