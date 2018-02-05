Arrests Made After Shots Fired At Clarksville Officers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Two men were taken into custody when shots were fired at officers after the suspects fled from a traffic stop.

Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said they attempted to make a traffic stop around 4:55 p.m. Saturday on Circle Drive.

Police said they noticed the tag on the maroon Blazer was not registered to the vehicle.

The vehicle fled from officers and was later found behind a home on Woody Hills Drive.

An officer said he heard voices and started yelling verbal commands.

That’s when 38-year-old Jason Ray Evitts came from the corner of the house with his hands up. He was told to get on the ground where he was placed in handcuffs.

An officer then noticed movement from the driver’s side of the vehicle. When he told the suspect to show his hands, the officer heard the sound of a gun being racked. Shots were then fired from the direction of the Blazer.

The officer returned fire, and the man, identified as 34-year-old Levi Louis West, ran down a hill into the woods.

A K-9 officer was brought in to track West who then came out and surrendered without incident.

Authorities said two handguns and a knife were recovered from the scene, and they added it was determined West had been firing in the direction of the officers.

Both men were booked into the Montgomery County Jail. West was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, evading arrest, three counts of driving on a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Reports stated West had a history of assault, robbery, and aggravated burglary. He was also already on state probation. He was being held on a $248,500 bond.

Evitts, who’s also already on state probation with a history of aggravated assault, kidnapping, theft, burglary, and aggravated burglary, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Additional charges were possibly pending as the investigation continued.