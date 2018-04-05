Arrests Made In Gas Station Shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police arrested two men involved in a shooting outside a Marathon gas station in Nashville. The shooting was caught on surveillance video.
The shooting happened at about 2:00a.m. Tuesday at the Marathon gas station on John A. Merritt Blvd.
Police arrested Andre Chamberlain for the shooting. He was charged with attempted criminal homicide and being a felon in possession of a handgun.
Chamberlain has a long history of arrests. He's been previously arrested for kidnapping, robbery, theft, evading arrest, and escaping from jail.
Investigators also identified the driver of the vehicle Chamberlain took off in as Raymond Charette, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said the victim of Tuesday's shooting was hit by bullets six times in the leg. He survived his injuries.
Investigators said surveillance video that was aired on NewsChannel 5 helped get the word out about the shooting, and led to several Crime Stoppers tips and citizen calls that helped identify both Chamberlain and Charette.