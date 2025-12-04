Art and love shine at Friends Life Community holiday market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Nashville sisters are spreading holiday cheer through art and love at the Friends Life Community Holiday Market, where handmade gifts support adults with developmental disabilities.

Amy Waller, born and raised in Nashville, creates art alongside other talented individuals at Friends Life Community, an organization that provides opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities. Her sister Melanie moved back to Nashville from Colorado four years ago to help care for their family.

"I spent the last 30 years in Colorado but moved back here almost four years ago," Melanie said.

What started as Melanie caring for Amy turned into Amy caring for Melanie when she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

"I can't imagine just the mental process of dealing with cancer without her," Melanie said.

Amy stepped up to support her sister during treatment.

"I'll go make you some tea, sister," Amy recalled saying to Melanie. "I'm going to fix you something to eat because you're down."

The holiday market showcases artwork and gifts created by Friends Life Community members. For the Waller sisters, the season represents more than just presents.

"I'm a happy person," Amy said.

Melanie wakes up each day grateful for her sister's positive spirit.

"I wake up every day to the happiest person in the world," Melanie said.

When shoppers purchase items at the Friends Life Community Holiday Market, they support artists like Amy and families like the Wallers, who demonstrate that the true meaning of the holidays lies in the love behind each handmade gift.

